If earlier patterns between covid cases and employment had held true, she said the spike in illnesses in January would’ve translated to 2.3 million job losses. Instead, businesses of all kinds have learned how to quickly adapt. Restaurants and stores are increasingly offering curbside pickup and takeout, for example, while offices are allowing more employees to return to working remotely. Vaccines and other preventive measures like masks have also made it safer for employees to continue working even during a surge in cases.