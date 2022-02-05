Tech stocks peaked late last year as it became apparent that the Fed was growing more worried about the inflation outlook. As investor concerns about the Fed’s rate-hike plans grew, the Big Tech stocks that have accounted for most of the stock market’s gains in recent years were the first to feel the pain. January was the worst month since 2008 for the Nasdaq Composite Index, which is heavily weighted toward tech companies. Shares of Amazon fell around 10 percent, Microsoft lost 8 percent, Google and Facebook dropped around 7 percent and Apple dipped by 2 percent.