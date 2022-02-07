For example, the single-family house at 213 Kent Rd. in Glen Burnie is priced at $360,000. This Anne Arundel house is not in a homeowner association, so purchasers don’t need to pay homeowner association fees. Annual property taxes are $2,802.
Built in 1949, this Cape Cod-style brick house has 1,560 square feet of living space. The four-bedroom house has three bathrooms, a front porch and a large backyard.
The main level has hardwood flooring and a fireplace in the combined living and dining area. The updated kitchen has a breakfast area, granite counters, a tile backsplash, recessed lighting, white cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Two bedrooms and one full bathroom are on the main level, with another bedroom and full bathroom on the upper level. The fourth bedroom and third full bathroom are on the lower level, which has a door to the backyard.
The house has central air conditioning, gas heat and a gas water heater. While the house doesn’t have a garage, it has a driveway for parking two or more cars.
Assigned schools include Glendale Elementary, Marley Middle and Glen Burnie High. The elementary school is rated average by GreatSchools.org compared with other schools in Maryland, and the middle and high schools are rated below average. For a video tour, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Coni Otto with Long & Foster Real Estate at 240-483-7556.