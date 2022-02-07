For millennials and Gen Zers, who make up an increasingly large segment of grocery consumers, there is a “cult of fresh,” meaning a strong preference for fresh fruits and vegetables and an aversion to canned goods, Magaña said. For Florida oranges, which this year were the smallest crop since 1945, prices rose about 6 percent in January, according to the market research firm Nielsen. Younger generations are driving demand for fresh berries such as blueberries 52 weeks a year, which increases transportation costs for those items sourced from far-flung places when they are not in season domestically, Magaña said. In the last week of 2021, prices for conventional blueberries were 45 percent higher than the year before, according to USDA data analyzed by Agronometrics, a market research firm.