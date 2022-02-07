The Dow Jones industrial average opened higher but spent the morning toggling between positive and negative territory, as it has in many recent sesssions. Around 11 a.m., the Dow was up 75 points, or .2 percent.
Last week’s trading was frenzied, in keeping with the chaotic trends of 2022 as investors tried to anticipate the Federal Reserve’s course on inflation and digested earnings reports that thrust sentiments in competing directions: Meta Platforms registered the biggest-ever one-day decline for a U.S. stock Thursday, shedding $230 billion in market value after a disappointing earnings report. The next day, Amazon racked up the largest one-day gain in market value for a U.S. company after it reported record fourth quarter revenue. Its value swelled by more than $191 billion Friday.
Stocks have seen a “significant buy the dip reaction,” according to Ivan Feinseth, chief investment officer at Tigress Financial Partners, with equity inflows for the year already cresting $106 billion.
“We should start to see that help to lift stocks at the same time the selling head winds are starting to abate,” Feinseth said Monday in comments emailed to The Post.
Inflationary concerns remain center stage, with investors looking toward data on consumer price increases and consumer sentiment to see how the highest inflation in decades is weighing on American households. A move to raise interest rates by the Federal Reserve could ease the pain but also could limit economic activity, which often hits stocks — particularly highflying companies — hard.
Corporate earnings have had outsized influence on market movements in recent weeks, as investors monitor results and try to divine the health of the economic recovery. 2021 was a year of record earnings, buffeted by easy comparisons to 2020, when the pandemic first shocked markets. Achieving the same growth in the current climate is going to be much tougher, but reports have been healthy so far: with more than half of companies reporting, the S&P 500 is on track for its fourth straight quarter of earnings growth higher than 25 percent, according to FactSet.
Big names such as Coca-Cola, Chipotle, Disney, Pfizer, Uber and Peloton are scheduled to report this week. Peloton’s shares exploded 32 percent in morning trading Monday after the Wall Street Journal reported the interactive fitness gear company was attracting interest from big-name suitors, including Amazon. Nike could also be pursuing Peloton, according to reporting from The Financial Times.
Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines shares soared after the discount carriers announced a $6.6 billion merger. Spirit rose more than 15 percent and Frontier climbed mor than 8.5 percent.
Treasury yields edged higher Monday, while still down slightly from the multiyear highs seen on Friday. Bonds markets have boomed as investors priced in rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and other central banks as global monetary policy shifts to tackle inflation.
Oil prices edged slightly lower but remained elevated amid supply concerns and a gamut of geopolitical tensions. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, slid nearly 1 percent to trade around $91.47 a barrel. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, declined more than .5 percent to trade around $92.77 a barrel.