One of the most common inquiries credit reporting agencies receive is when someone is concerned that their credit report includes an account that isn’t really theirs. Sometimes this may indicate credit fraud or identity theft — a serious issue that consumers should address immediately. Other times, it may be a real mistake from the lender or creditor, or sometimes by the credit bureau. But, often, it’s because that person has co-signed for a loan, and the primary account owner stopped making payments.
We’ve all been there in one way or another. A friend or family member applies for a new apartment, or needs a loan for school or a new car — but simply doesn’t have the credit to qualify. So, they find someone willing to co-sign for the loan. This simple, generous gesture can have major consequences down the line. As with all credit accounts, a co-signed loan can help or hinder your credit, depending on whether you meet the financial obligation with on-time payments.
Unfortunately, some people only find out about a co-signed loan gone wrong when they go to buy a house or make another big purchase that needs financing, such as a car. People find the home of their dreams, go to their mortgage lender and are told that they don’t qualify for a mortgage because of an outstanding loan that hasn’t been paid. The consumer says they don’t remember the loan and disputes it with the credit bureau, only to learn that this loan was, in fact, legitimate, it just wasn’t on their radar because the other co-signer was responsible for it.
Co-signing for an obligation means you are on the hook for that payment. If the primary account holder stops paying, you owe the money, even if you haven’t seen the person in years or received any further communication about the obligation. If you signed on the dotted line, you are responsible.
A consumer may choose to file a dispute with the credit bureau at this point, to explain that this account isn’t really theirs. And while we may all have some sympathy for someone in this situation, neither the bank nor the credit bureau can help here: This is a dispute between the two co-signers, but both legally owe the money, and the debt will appear on both credit reports.
This is one of many reasons it’s so important to check your credit report early, so you are familiar with what’s on it and what you may need to resolve before you start shopping for houses (you can go to annualcreditreport.com to download your free report as often as weekly). Checking your credit report will give you the chance to see what accounts financial institutions are reporting in your name. And if you see something you don’t recognize, you can do something about it.
There is an added complication with credit in a divorce settlement. When you jointly take out a credit card with a spouse, both spouses are on the hook for payments. If a judge dissolves a marriage and deems one spouse responsible for a particular credit card or other debt, the best practice is to close that account and open up a new account in that person’s name alone. Because if both spouses took out the debt, as far as the lender goes, both spouses owe that money back. So even if a divorce divides up the debts, an unpaid joint debt can appear on both spouses’ credit reports.
So, what can consumers do?
- Only co-sign a loan if you understand the implications of what you are doing. Understand that if an obligation you sign for goes unpaid, it’s going to end up on your credit report, even if it was the other person’s fault. People need to keep that in mind when looking to help a friend or family member.
- If you are planning to buy a home in the next five years, exercise extreme caution in putting your name on someone else’s loan — if you aren’t confident in the primary holder’s ability to pay the loan, it could delay your home-buying plans for several more years or significantly impact how much you pay.
- If you see a loan or other entry on a credit report you don’t recognize, dispute it or otherwise take action to get it off your report. Perhaps your friend no longer needs you to co-sign a loan? Great, have your name removed from the account.
- And please — check your credit report. You want to handle this situation when you have time, not in the heat of a bidding war after you’ve found your dream house.
Francis Creighton is the president and CEO of the Consumer Data Industry Association (CDIA) in Washington.