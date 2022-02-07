There is an added complication with credit in a divorce settlement. When you jointly take out a credit card with a spouse, both spouses are on the hook for payments. If a judge dissolves a marriage and deems one spouse responsible for a particular credit card or other debt, the best practice is to close that account and open up a new account in that person’s name alone. Because if both spouses took out the debt, as far as the lender goes, both spouses owe that money back. So even if a divorce divides up the debts, an unpaid joint debt can appear on both spouses’ credit reports.