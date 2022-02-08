In addition to the scenery and the spirits, Hughes said, golf is a draw for residents. He said the villas are within 10 minutes of several popular private golf clubs, including the Lansdowne Club, Belmont Country Club and River Creek Club. He said the area also has “great public places” to play, including the 1757 Golf Club in Ashburn and the Topgolf entertainment complex, also in Ashburn.
The rise of 55-and-over — or “active adult” — communities can be traced to Del Webb, an Arizona-based builder. Webb unveiled Sun City in Phoenix in 1960 and launched similar communities in California and Florida. Webb’s business became a brand within the Pulte Group in 2001. As baby boomers moved into retirement, amenities designed to keep them entertained have blossomed.
Community amenities at Cadence include a dog park, a pet station, a pickleball court, a multisport court, a picnic and grilling pavilion, walking trails and an amphitheater.
The villas come in two basic floor plans: the Chappelle and the Beaumont. Both are two stories. They are also essentially the same size — about 2,405 to 2,595 square feet — with the same number of bedrooms — three or four — the same number of bathrooms — two to four — and a powder room. Beaumonts are end units, and front-door placement, along with the layout of second-level storage rooms, is slightly different.
Each plan includes a two-car garage and no basement. Each villa has a fenced backyard with room for a garden and an optional patio. There are no options for customizing the exterior of the villas, but the interiors provide several choices.
Interior finishes — including cabinets, countertops and hardware — are selected through a design studio. Flooring selections are made at a local showroom, with help from a designer. Cadence also has an “Energy Squad” to consult on smart home wiring and alarm systems.
These are two-story townhouses, but the Cadence villas are designed for single-level living. All the day-to-day living can be done on the main floor.
“Buyers love that all homes have true main floor living, with both the primary suite and laundry room on the first floor,” Hughes said. “There have been many positive comments about the ample room upstairs for friends and family to visit comfortably with separate bedrooms, bathrooms and entertainment space in the loft.”
Hughes also said that the primary bedroom suite, on the main floor, is larger than what is typically found in older active-adult communities “so there is room for all [the bedroom] furniture” and that the primary bath “comes standard with everything comfort height and a spacious bench in the shower.”
The homeowners association fees cover front-yard mowing and maintenance, snow removal and access to the full portfolio of amenities.
Schools: Seldens Landing Elementary, Belmont Ridge Middle, Riverside High School.
Transit: The development is near Route 7 (toward Leesburg or Washington), which connects to Route 15 to the north and Route 28 to the south.
Nearby: Inova Loudoun Hospital, Belmont Country Club and Golf Course, Elizabeth Mills Riverfront Park, River Creek Club.
Cadence at Lansdowne
43864 Castaway Cay Terr., Lansdowne, Va.
Seventy townhouses are planned, with some residents already moved in. Prices range from $696,940 to $754,940.
Builder: Brookfield Residential
Features: The residences have hardwood floors on the main level and stairs. Each has a separate foyer. Both floor plans offer large walk-in closets in the owner’s suite. An upper-level loft includes additional living space, with the option to add another bedroom suite.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 or 4 / 3 to 5, including a powder room.
Square-footage: 2,337 to 2,405 (currently available)
Homeowners association fee: $118 a month
View model: Tours by appointment with the sales office, open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sales: Tyler Sutherland, Tyler.Sutherland@brookfieldrp.com, or Mary Bishop, Mary.Bishop@brookfieldrp.com, or 703-783-4197.