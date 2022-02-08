The villas come in two basic floor plans: the Chappelle and the Beaumont. Both are two stories. They are also essentially the same size — about 2,405 to 2,595 square feet — with the same number of bedrooms — three or four — the same number of bathrooms — two to four — and a powder room. Beaumonts are end units, and front-door placement, along with the layout of second-level storage rooms, is slightly different.