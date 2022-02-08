Few transit hubs include all the options that commuters and travelers can find in New Carrollton, Md.: Orange Line Metro service along with Amtrak, MARC, Greyhound and a future Purple Line stop.

The transportation options are central to Urban Atlantic’s master plan for New Carrollton, which includes the expansion of offices, entertainment venues, shops and restaurants, as well as residences. An administrative building for Kaiser Permanente opened in 2019 and two new building sites for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority are part of the 3.5 million-square-foot development.

Even with the ample train and bus service there, multiple employment centers — such as Northrop Grumman, the IRS and Giant — are within walking distance. Golf courses, the National Arboretum, FedEx Field and the Anacostia River are within a 10-minute drive from the development, and Capitol Hill can be reached in 20 minutes.

Stella, the first new apartment building to open in the New Carrollton transit-oriented community, includes 282 units. Residents began moving into the building in the fall of 2021. Development on a second apartment building in the community is underway.

Built by Urban Atlantic and designed under strict sustainability standards by BKV Group, Stella includes a swimming pool, an outdoor lounge with a fire pit and a bocce court, a fitness center with a variety of equipment, an exercise studio for yoga and other classes, a clubroom, a conference room, a bike room, a craft studio, concierge services and a pet grooming station.

The apartments, which range from 500 square feet to more than 1,200 square feet, include studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Each has stainless-steel appliances, oversize windows, plank flooring that resembles wood, keyless entry to the building and to the unit, a washer and dryer, quartz counters in the bathrooms and soaking tubs. Some units have a balcony.

Rents for available apartments range from $1,796 for 539-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom units to $3,208 for 1,233-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom units.

