Even with the ample train and bus service there, multiple employment centers — such as Northrop Grumman, the IRS and Giant — are within walking distance. Golf courses, the National Arboretum, FedEx Field and the Anacostia River are within a 10-minute drive from the development, and Capitol Hill can be reached in 20 minutes.
Stella, the first new apartment building to open in the New Carrollton transit-oriented community, includes 282 units. Residents began moving into the building in the fall of 2021. Development on a second apartment building in the community is underway.
Built by Urban Atlantic and designed under strict sustainability standards by BKV Group, Stella includes a swimming pool, an outdoor lounge with a fire pit and a bocce court, a fitness center with a variety of equipment, an exercise studio for yoga and other classes, a clubroom, a conference room, a bike room, a craft studio, concierge services and a pet grooming station.
The apartments, which range from 500 square feet to more than 1,200 square feet, include studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Each has stainless-steel appliances, oversize windows, plank flooring that resembles wood, keyless entry to the building and to the unit, a washer and dryer, quartz counters in the bathrooms and soaking tubs. Some units have a balcony.
Rents for available apartments range from $1,796 for 539-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom units to $3,208 for 1,233-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom units.
