The company slashed about $700 million from its revenue projections for the one-year period ending June 30. Last August the company predicted it would take in about $5.4 billion in revenue for the one-year period ending June 30; it now expects between $3.7 billion and $3.8 billion. It ran a net loss of $439 million in the most recent quarter.
The restructuring plan announced Tuesday is estimated to shave some $800 million through layoffs that the company said would effect “nearly all of our operations and across almost all levels.” The company is also aborting plans for a new production facility in Ohio.
“This has been a humbling time for Peloton, but we remain confident in the fundamentals of our business, the strength of our platform, and the significant growth potential for Connected Fitness and our leadership position within it,” Foley wrote in a letter to shareholders.
Foley, who co-founded the company and saw it through an initial public offering, will move out of the CEO job to become executive chairman, according to a Tuesday letter to shareholders. He will be replaced by Barry McCarthy, a tech executive who held senior leadership roles at Spotify and Netflix. William Lynch, who served as president of the company, will also step down.
Foley’s removal comes after activist investor Blackwells Capital acquired a stake in the company and called for Foley’s removal, citing his “repeated failures to effectively lead Peloton” in a public letter to the company’s board of directors.