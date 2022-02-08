By the end of the day, the Dow Jones industrial average had advanced more than 370 points, a little over 1 percent on the day. The S&P 500 had edged up .84 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index gained 1.28 percent. The Dow is down 1.68 percent for the past month, the S&P 500 3.19 percent and the Nasdaq down about 5 percent, according to MarketWatch.
“The brutal Fed driven sell-off in January is now being overshadowed by robust corporate earnings, which is driving stocks higher,” Dan Ives, managing director of investment strategy at Wedbush Securities, told The Washington Post on Tuesday. “Earnings season led by tech stocks have let the bulls sleep better at night and now we are seeing more rotation into growth names with calmer waters on the street after a horror show to kick off 2022.”
Trading thus far in 2022 has been dominated by volatility, marked by staggering losses and dramatic reversals. Last week saw the Dow register multiple days with intraday swings exceeding 1,000 points as investors tried to anticipate the Federal Reserve’s course on inflation and parsed earnings reports that thrust sentiments in competing directions.
Meta registered the biggest-ever one-day decline for a U.S. stock Thursday, shedding $230 billion in market value after a disappointing earnings report. The next day, Amazon racked up the largest one-day gain in market value for an American company after it reported blockbuster fourth-quarter revenue. Its value swelled by more than $191 billion on Friday. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
The polarizing reactions provoked by earnings were evident Monday in the performances of two pandemic favorites for traders, Pfizer and Peloton.
Pfizer’s shares shed more than 3.7 percent after the pharmaceutical giant reported earnings that beat expectations but came in below estimates on revenue.
Peloton’s shares exploded by 20 percent Monday after it announced that co-founder and chief executive John Foley would step down and the company’s workforce would shrink by 2,800 positions as part of a cost-cutting overhaul.
“When the world shut down, investors became big fans of Pfizer and Peloton shares, one company provided hope to protect the vulnerable and the other created a cult around home fitness,” Ed Moya, senior analyst with OANDA, said Tuesday in comments emailed to The Post. “Now that we’re close to the end of the pandemic, Wall Street is finding better opportunities with the reopening trade and focusing on companies with strong margins and pricing power.”
Bond yields continued their upward march as investors priced in interest rate increases and sought riskier assets. (Bond yields move inversely to prices.) The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was trading up around at 1.95 percent at the end of the day, its highest level since 2019.
