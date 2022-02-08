That’s why, early in my Ask the Builder career, I decided to create helpful digital PDF checklists, videos and e-books to empower you to do one or two things: first, to easily understand at least one way to do the job right so you can spot the pro contractor, and secondly to help you to do simple repairs yourself. In both instances, the end result is that the job would be done right, not over. In fact, “Do it right, not over!” has become the motto that I place at the bottom of my newsletter each week.