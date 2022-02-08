The webinar will begin at 11 a.m. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions during the session. For more information and to register to participate, visit www.novahousingexpo.org.
Virginia Housing provides mortgages for first-time buyers and financing for apartment communities and neighborhood revitalization projects along with free home buyer classes and housing counseling. The organization also helps people with disabilities and seniors make their homes more livable.
The free 2022 Northern Virginia Housing Expo will have an online exhibit hall, interactive workshops and individual financial coaching with trained volunteers from a local nonprofit, Britepaths.
The 12th annual event is managed by Laura Nickle, the president of Leesburg-based Communi-k, Inc., and is a cooperative effort of Prince William, Fairfax, Arlington and Loudoun counties; the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church; Virginia Housing; the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors; and the Dulles Area Association of Realtors.