What are the biggest safety concerns for homeowners when they are selling their home?
Hawkins: The U.S. Department of Labor considers real estate sales and leasing a hazardous occupation because of the nature of the job: Agents are meeting strangers alone in a property. Sellers who are selling their home themselves as For Sale by Owner (FSBO) are sometimes oblivious to the risks that real estate agents face. Male and female agents have been killed, assaulted, robbed, carjacked, etc., in recent years.
Sellers should never meet prospective buyers or host a showing or open house alone. This includes men, women or couples. People often let their guard down dependent upon who shows up. Criminals come in both genders. There is safety in numbers, and crimes are reduced when there is a potential witness. Children should not be present during a showing, because they can be a distraction and might be vulnerable if things get dangerous.
Reishman: These days covid has been the biggest concern, and I think there will be an increased awareness of germs for the foreseeable future. Other than that, protecting personal and valuable items is always the biggest concern.
What are the best steps homeowners can take to protect themselves and their property when selling a home?
Green: The best first step a homeowner can take is to ensure that every potential buyer is escorted by a licensed real estate agent. When a homeowner decides to do a For Sale by Owner, they are in the position to have to open the door to strangers. When a licensed agent is hired to market and sell the home, the agent can ensure that every potential buyer is escorted into and out of the house by a professional — whether the listing agent themselves or the agent representing the buyer.
When buyers are escorted by an agent there is someone who can vouch for the visitor. Most likely the agent has met and worked with the buyer to help them obtain financing and talked through the purchasing process. So, in essence, they aren’t a stranger, but someone the agent knows.
A licensed real estate agent should also use an industry-specific lock box to secure the keys to the house. This ensures that the lockbox can only be accessed by agents. These industry-specific lock boxes record each agent who accesses the box and keys and at what time. It becomes a record of each visitor to the home.
Another step homeowners should take is to secure anything of value. Part of the “decluttering” I educate my sellers on is simply putting away anything small and valuable — think jewelry, passports, confidential documents. It is always good practice to keep any valuables out of sight.
Hawkins: FSBOs should establish safety and security rules upfront with all family members. There should be rules about:
· Not allowing strangers in the home until the point person within the family has properly screened, verified and confirmed the interested party is able to purchase the home, confirm their identity and has checked their criminal background.
· Not disclosing family schedules when scheduling a showing appointment and/or when posting on social media (don't mention that you are working late or that the kids are in a band or soccer practice or that you will be out of town, etc.) This information tells would-be burglars posing as buyers when the house will be empty and the perfect time to burglarize it.
Reishman: If the property will be left vacant for any extended period of time, then it makes sense to put lights on timers, so it doesn’t appear vacant and utilize a home security system.
What should sellers do if someone sees their for sale sign and wants to stop by and tour the property?
Green: The homeowners should always give the name and contact information of anyone who wants to see the house to their agent. Doing this protects the homeowner as it helps make sure the homeowner doesn’t violate any fair housing laws and that all proper procedures for the sale are followed.
Hawkins: Never open the door to strangers. Advise family members to do the same. If the house was not on the market, you would never think about letting complete strangers walk through your house, right? If someone approaches and wants a tour, explain there is a process they must follow before they can get inside. In other words, there will be no on-the-spot showings.
Add verbiage on the signs or the front door that showings must be scheduled in advance. No exceptions. FSBO sellers should require a preapproval letter from a lender and then search for that lender online and contact them to verify that the letter is authentic. They should also Google the prospective buyer and check criminal records, the current landlord, property records and social media.
Reishman: Owners should never let them tour the property. Sellers should have business cards and brochures on hand from their agent to pass along and if possible, they can also secure contact information from the interested buyer.
Are there items that sellers should hide before photos and videos are taken of their homes?
Green: Anything personal — family photos, jewelry, confidential documents, credit cards, unmentionables and anything that doesn’t help show the house and its features. Personal belongings that draw attention away from the home should be put away or stored from the time the home is photographed until the sale is closed.
Are there other items that should be put away before a prospective buyer visits?
Hawkins: Anything of value should be removed from sight. Electronics should be stored and locked away; paperwork and mail should be out of sight, and weapons should be locked away or removed from the property.
Reishman: Any valuables (jewelry and compact electronic devices), personal documents/paperwork, and all prescription medications should be hidden before a buyer visit.
Are there special concerns about cybersecurity during a home sale?
Green: Wire fraud has become an issue for many industries. The best rule of thumb for a buyer or seller is if they receive wire instructions regarding the sale they should stop and call to confirm with their agent or title company before wiring any funds requested.
Hawkins: If someone touring your home has access to your laptop or other devices, they can steal them, or access them, and hack into any of your accounts and damage your business or your finances. If you post your passwords and log-ins (think sticky notes on your monitor or desk), visitors in your home can hack your email, social media, as well as work accounts and cause damage and danger.
Cyber safety is a concern if you and your family members are online and on social media. If your privacy settings are not up to date, those touring your home will have private information, can stalk or target you. If you or family members post about valuables, possessions and schedules, would-be criminals can case your home virtually, then schedule a showing to plan a burglary.
Any other tips?
Hawkins: Sellers should invest in smart home security systems, cameras and use them consistently. They should enable monitoring on their smartphones to keep an eye on their property, especially with the increased attention of it being on the market.