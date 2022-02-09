Green: The best first step a homeowner can take is to ensure that every potential buyer is escorted by a licensed real estate agent. When a homeowner decides to do a For Sale by Owner, they are in the position to have to open the door to strangers. When a licensed agent is hired to market and sell the home, the agent can ensure that every potential buyer is escorted into and out of the house by a professional — whether the listing agent themselves or the agent representing the buyer.