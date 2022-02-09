The move comes as the company has been contending with multiple lawsuits alleging toxic working conditions. In October, a jury ordered Tesla to pay a former worker, who is Black, nearly $137 million — $6.9 million in damages for emotional distress and $130 million in punitive damages — after finding the company liable for racist abuse at its plant.
Owen Diaz, an elevator operator who worked for Tesla between June 2015 and May 2016, said he was subject to “daily racist epithets” while on the job, including the n-word. The lawsuit alleged that workers encountered a scene “straight from the Jim Crow era,” where workers were subjected to frequent racist harassment and supervisors took no action.
Tesla denied the accusations, and also argued that the worker was not a Tesla employee, and therefore lacked the standing to sue the company.
In December 2021, six women accused the company of fostering a culture of sexual harassment at the Fremont plant and other facilities. In separate lawsuits, they alleged that female employees were subjected to lewd comments and catcalling, physically intimate touching and discrimination.
A similar lawsuit was filed in November 2021 by another employee, Jessica Barraza, who alleged “rampant sexual harassment at Tesla” and “nightmarish conditions” in its factories.
The company said Wednesday that California regulators had not provided it with “specific allegations or the factual bases (sic)” for the impending lawsuit. It argued that prosecutors were harassing the company “instead of constructively working with us,” saying legal action would further erode the standing of California’s last remaining automaker.
And it called any legal action a ploy to “generate publicity.”
“At a time when manufacturing jobs are leaving California, the DFEH has decided to sue Tesla instead of constructively working with us," the company said. “This is both unfair and counterproductive, especially because the allegations focus on events from years ago.”
The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.