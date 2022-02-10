As schools nationwide close for lack of staff and faculty during the omicron-variant surge, state and local administrative employees and even National Guard personnel are being asked to step in. Last month, the governor of New Mexico signed up for a rotation as a substitute teacher. I’ve seen school newsletters in my Northern Virginia district inviting parents and other community members to sign up as substitute teachers, cafeteria workers and school bus drivers.

Many of the burned-out educators who have vacated those teaching positions are moving to IT, health care, software development and corporate training. Most are securing jobs with much higher pay and better work-life balance than they had as teachers. As someone coming from a family of teachers, I’d be the last to blame them. Teaching today demands not just advanced degrees, but also mastery of constantly shifting bureaucratic protocols and government-mandated curriculums. It also requires the ability to accommodate hundreds of individual students’ needs.

Job swaps are taking place in other industries as well. A friend of mine, who is an IT professional at a major health-care facility, volunteered for alternative duty and was assigned several shifts supporting the kitchen staff in preparing meals for patients. (My friend asked to remain unnamed because he was not authorized to speak on behalf of the organization.) Other colleagues, he said, were tapped to be runners, providing general support to staff and patients. My friend and his colleagues are generally happy to help; the rotations are infrequent and voluntary, and they’re still being paid their higher IT salaries.

But even volunteers will draw the line if they feel that they are taken advantage of. A Chicago IT supervisor said she and other senior personnel signed on to help cover hardware maintenance at the start of the pandemic, thinking it would be for just a few weeks. “We all lived close [to the office] and wanted to help out,” she said in an email, on condition of anonymity because she’s still in the industry. After a year, the supervisor said, she stopped volunteering when she heard that the original workers had threatened to get their union involved if the company tried to force them into the office during the pandemic. As a result, the original workers were allowed to work fewer hours from home at their full rate of pay, while higher-paid colleagues covered the majority of their work at the office.

Bringing in substitutes is also costly. In the cases previously mentioned, employers are pulling internal volunteers from higher-salary brackets. When that goes on indefinitely, something has to give: The higher-wage work gets neglected or the higher-wage earners get burned out trying to cover two jobs.

When the work is performed by a mix of regulars and substitutes, it can cost even more. In health care, full-time nurses are working alongside traveling nurses who make as much as three times their salary. Nurses’ unions have asserted that hospitals would not need to spend more in times of crisis if they maintained adequate full-time staff and paid them better.

Finally, hiring fill-in workers won’t help if the problems that led to vacancies in the first place aren’t resolved. T.J. Boaz, a former paralegal in Scottsdale, Ariz., quit after being ordered to step in for two mailroom employees who had contracted the coronavirus. Boaz had helped out in the mailroom before on occasion, but last year decided that the risk of coronavirus exposure was too great. “There were too many anti-vaxxers not masking in the office and covid was becoming rampant,” Boaz said in an email.