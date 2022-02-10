“Inflation expectations were already high, so the hot read is likely not a welcomed one for the market,” Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E-Trade, said Thursday in comments emailed to The Post. “Investors have reacted in textbook fashion recently, selling big tech as Fed tightening looms larger, so we could see volatility today.”

The Dow Jones industrial average is poised to fall about 140 points, or 0.4 percent, at the opening bell. The S&P 500 index is projected to slide nearly 1 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is pointing to a 1.6 percent drop. All three indexes have risen in the past few days but remain in the negative year-to-date, according to MarketWatch.

Corporate earnings have been the major force behind market machinations in recent sessions, with performances from big names both sparking steep sell-offs and big rallies. A disappointing report from Meta Platforms last week saw the company shed more roughly $230 billion in market value (a record for a U.S. company) in a sell-off that spread and rattled markets. The next day, Amazon’s value swelled by $191 billion (also a record) after it reported blockbuster fourth-quarter revenue, lifting tech and other sectors alongside it. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

“While the situation has not improved in recent weeks, there has been a clear upturn in sentiment,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst with OANDA, said Thursday in comments emailed to The Post. “Earnings season came at just the right time and while there have been bumps in the road, investors will reflect on it positively and it’s certainly helped to lift the mood.”

The Walt Disney Co. rose more than 7 percent in premarket trading, lifted by a blowout earnings performance after markets closed Wednesday, including record income from its theme parks and resorts business and healthy growth among its Disney+ subscribers.

Uber Technologies, which also reported after the close Wednesday, rose 6 percent in premarket trading in response to the ride share giant’s strong earnings and insistence its core business is bouncing back from the pandemic. Its revenue rose 83 percent last quarter.