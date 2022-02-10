Numerous factors contribute to reduced levels of Black homeownership, experts say, including the lingering impact of racist policies and practices.
One of those factors is the starkly higher rate Black mortgage applicants are rejected compared to Whites. A recent analysis of Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data by Zillow, an online real estate platform, found that Black applicants were denied a mortgage at an 84 percent higher rate than White applicants in 2020 — up 10 percentage points from 2019.
Zillow’s study found that 19.8 percent of Black applicants were denied a mortgage in 2020, compared to 10.7 percent of White applicants. More than one-third (37 percent) of Black applicants were denied because of credit history issues, in many cases a lack of credit history. Black and other communities of color often have more limited access to traditional financial institutions and are likelier to use services such as payday lenders that may contribute to credit issues.
Households of color, along with lower-income and renter households, were more likely than White households to experience financial hardship during the pandemic, such as a job loss or income loss. That also contributed to the difficulty in buying a home.
While Black homeownership rates increased to 44 percent in 2020 from the low of 40.6 percent during the second quarter of 2019, they remain below the peak in 2004 when 49.7 percent of Blacks owned a home.
Heightened awareness of the homeownership gap between races has led some financial institutions to introduce new programs — such as down payment and closing cost assistance programs — aimed at increasing homeownership rates for people of color.
Both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac now allow rent payments to count toward credit history, which is likely to increase mortgage accessibility for a wide swath of new home buyers, including Blacks and other people of color.
