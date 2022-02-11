Distinguished homes for sale in the D.C. region Share Share View Photos View Photos Next Image McLean, Va., estate | The secluded estate is on the market for $14.7 million. (Geoffrey Green/Townsend Visuals)

A gated entrance opens to a circular pea gravel driveway, which leads to the elevated portico. The entry hall flows into an octagonal reception area. The library flanks one side of the entry hall, the formal dining room the other. The wood-paneled library has built-in shelving, large windows and a fireplace. The dining room has large windows and a fireplace. The octagonal reception area has a skylight that floods the space with natural light.

The other public rooms on the main level are the formal living room with fireplace, the family room, the breakfast area and the sunroom with large windows and a fireplace.

The kitchen was updated by the current owner. Each countertop and sink is a continuous sheet of stainless steel. The cabinetry was done by an auto body shop. The color of the cabinetry is BMW Orient Blue. Because the panels are removable, the color scheme can easily be changed. The backsplash is Carrara marble. The appliances are commercial grade. The kitchen also has an eat-in area. The elevator is tucked next to the kitchen.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The owner’s suite, on the second level, stretches across the back of the house and one wing. It has a sitting room with a fireplace, a bedroom that opens to a balcony on either side, two dressing areas and two bathrooms. There are three additional bedrooms on this level, each with an en suite bathroom. The top level has four bunk beds and built-in cabinetry.

The lower level has a billiards room, a media room, an exercise room and a spa room with massage table, tub and shower. There’s also an au pair suite on this floor and a mudroom connected to the five-car garage.

The landscaped grounds have paved walkways and a pond. One of the paved walkways leads from the house to the swimming pool and hot tub. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom guesthouse next to the pool has a covered terrace.

Story continues below advertisement

The current owner designed the outdoor fireplace and the outdoor kitchen with help from Kalamazoo Gourmet in Michigan. A lighted tennis court and a children’s play area are behind the outdoor kitchen. The property has a closed-circuit video monitoring system. Mature trees screen the grounds from public view.

The eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom, 14,900-square-foot house, on 3½ acres, is listed at $14.7 million.

6827 Sorrel St., McLean, Va.

Price: $14.7 million

Advertisement

Features: The 1999 house, in the Langley Forest neighborhood, has four levels. It has six fireplaces, an elevator and an attached five-car garage. The grounds include a pond, a swimming pool, a hot tub, a tennis court, an outdoor fireplace, an outdoor kitchen and a children’s play area. The property has a gated entrance and closed-circuit video monitoring system.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 8/12

Approximate square-footage: 14,900

Lot size: 3.5 acres