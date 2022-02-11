Stocks were buoyed midweek by earnings results from firms like Uber Technologies, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Walt Disney Co. that beat analysts’ estimates.
Those gains were quickly reversed after Thursday’s consumer price index data showed inflation jumped 7.5 percent in January compared with a year earlier — the highest annual rate in 40 years. The larger-than-forecast gain sent stocks and cryptocurrencies tumbling and caused U.S. Treasury yields to spike, as speculation grew that the Federal Reserve might raise rates by 50 basis points as soon as March.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he’d like to see a full percentage point increase “in the bag by July 1,” though he added that he’d defer to Chair Jerome H. Powell on the March meeting discussion. But San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said a half-point rate hike “is not my preference.”
“The pi report confirmed that inflation hasn’t peaked yet and raised the prospects that the Fed is behind the curve, which they are,” said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth Management. “That’s bound to create angst in the equity markets about what the Fed will need to do to catch up.”
On Friday, news that the United States believes Russia could soon take offensive military action or attempt to spark a conflict inside Ukraine sent stocks and Treasury yields down sharply, though Russia has repeatedly rejected charges that it plans to invade Ukraine. Brent oil soared to $95 a barrel for the first time since 2014.
Earnings season is winding down, with Walmart, NVIDIA, DoorDash, Airbnb and DraftKings due to report quarterly results this coming week.
Wednesday’s retail sales data are expected to show that consumer demand rebounded last month from a 10-month low. That same day, minutes from the January’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting should give investors more insight into the Fed’s thinking on a March liftoff.
The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 0.406 percent and 0.717 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. It will auction four- and eight-week bills Thursday.