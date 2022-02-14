“Today’s settlement makes clear that crypto markets must comply with time-tested securities laws, such as the Securities Act of 1933 and the Investment Company Act of 1940,” Gensler said.

BlockFi CEO Zac Prince said the settlement represented a victory for the company that gives it a clear path forward.

“From the day we started BlockFi, we have always known that strong engagement with regulators would be critical for the adoption of financial services powered by cryptocurrencies,” he said in a statement. “Today’s milestone is yet another example of our pioneering efforts in securing regulatory clarity for the broader industry and our clients, just as we did for our first product — the crypto-backed loan.”

For the last three years, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company has offered customers as much as 9 percent interest on their crypto deposits. The company says it can afford to pay such a premium, while the average interest rate on a savings account at a bank sits at 0.06 percent, in part because institutional investors pay even higher rates to borrow the crypto in order to execute trades.

By March 31 of last year, the company held $14.7 billion in deposits through the lending program, according to the SEC. The agency said BlockFi promoted the interest-bearing accounts as investments and therefore should have registered them with the SEC as securities, which it did not do.