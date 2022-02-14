One reason for Reston’s popularity, though, is the deliberate plan for a variety of housing options at different price points. While there are certainly million-dollar homes in the community, there are also more affordable options for renters and buyers.
For example, the condo at 11224 Chestnut Grove Square #227 is priced at $249,900. Annual property taxes are $2,669. The monthly condo fee of $599 includes an assigned parking space, all utilities, guest parking and amenities, including a swimming pool, a basketball court, a tennis court, a playground and a picnic area with grills. The annual homeowner’s association fee of $740 includes access to all of Reston’s amenities such as multiple swimming pools, ballfields, tennis courts, pickleball courts, walking paths and two community centers.
The condo is six blocks from the Wiehle Avenue Silver Line Metro station and two miles from Reston Town Center’s shops, restaurants, movie theater and ice-skating rink. Several other shopping areas are nearby, including one with a Whole Foods that is 1.3 miles from the condo.
The 1,070-square-foot condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The condo has new flooring, including tile floors in the kitchen and flooring that resembles wood in the living area and bedrooms, a balcony off the living area that overlooks a wooded area and wood cabinets and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet. Both bedrooms share a full bathroom.
The condo also has a powder room and a washer-and-dryer next to the kitchen. Extra storage is available in the basement of the building. Pets are allowed.
Assigned schools include Sunrise Valley Elementary, Langston Hughes Middle and South Lakes High. The elementary school is rated above average by GreatSchools.org compared to other schools in the state. The middle and high schools are rated below average.
