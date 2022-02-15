The 930-unit workforce housing community, formerly known as the Avanti Apartments, has been renamed North Hills Apartments. Dantes Community Partners, an investment management firm focused on preserving affordable and workforce housing, and Jonathan Rose Companies, a developer of sustainable and mixed-income housing, partnered to develop the project.
The joint venture transaction immediately recorded a new long-term affordability covenant with Prince George’s County to create 372 new units of income- and rent-restricted housing. Twenty percent of the units will be restricted to residents who earn 50 percent of area median income, and 80 percent of those units will be restricted to residents who earn 80 percent of area median income. Area median income is currently $129,000 for a family of four. Income limits vary according to household size.
The community includes one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Market rate rents range from $1,230 to $1,698. The development is in a parklike setting with a creek and includes two swimming pools, a new two-story clubhouse by one pool and a renovated pool house next to the other pool.
Other amenities include a fitness center, a business center, a dog park, a playground, a barbecue and picnic area and jogging trails. Plans for the community include adding year-round resident services and programs, along with upgraded amenities and green improvements to reduce utility costs and consumption.
The Branch Avenue Metro station is approximately five miles from North Hills. Multiple employers are within three to five miles of the apartments. Among those employers are the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services headquarters, Joint Base Andrews and the Suitland Federal Center. Two new retail centers also are within five miles of North Hills.
