Sean and Larissa Seeberger, both 35, were among the first buyers at the new community. Larissa is an artist, and Sean works for the federal government. They moved from southern Virginia for Sean’s job and made their way to Reston via an Internet search. They are among the early buyers who have already moved in.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We love the Reston area because it is family-oriented — we have a 4-year-old — and it has great Metro accessibility,” Larissa said. “D.C. is close, but the area does not feel too urban. And we love that the neighborhood is growing rapidly.”

The planned community of Reston has a colorful history. It was created from the ground up by developer Robert E. Simon, a Harvard-educated visionary who conceived of a self-contained community — one where residents could eat, sleep, work and play — long before the concept became widely popular.

Townhomes at Reston Station has units in three floor plans — Anderson, Baker and Conrad. The Baker and Conrad models, both of which are currently unavailable, have an elevator as standard equipment. Prices on the available Anderson units start at about $890,000 for about 1,690 square feet. Prices on Baker units, about 2,420 square feet, and Conrad units, about 2,570 square feet, are expected to start at about $1.2 million when they become available again.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Seebergers selected the Baker. “We wanted a space that had separation but also allowed for a great room feel to keep an eye on our 4-year-old and to have space for entertaining,” Sean said. “We also both have our own office spaces that are separate from the living space.”

He described the elevator as “an added feature that we did not know we wanted, but it is a wonderful luxury.”

All the townhouses are configured on four levels, with a two-car garage on the first level and a roof terrace, a bedroom, a loft area and storage space on the fourth. None of them have a basement. Homeowners association fees are $185 a month, which covers snow and trash removal, community landscaping and maintenance.

There are no options for customizing the buildings’ exteriors, but there are ways to personalize the interiors. “After purchase, the homeowner meets with our designer to determine finishes and colors, as well as to select any optional upgrade features,” said David Ortiz, sales manager. “The homes offer new-home design features, with high ceilings, light-filled rooms with oversized windows, top-quality finishes, open floor plans for living spaces and entertaining.”

Although Townhomes at Reston Station does not offer a private pool or a clubhouse, a quarter of the four-acre site is dedicated to parks and other open space. And residents are eligible to join the Reston Association, which operates and maintains amenities and activities for all of Reston that include boating, fishing, swimming, tennis, pickleball, golf and a trail network.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Ortiz said he believes that Townhomes at Reston Station occupies a sweet spot amid all the playing and working. “While the homes are close to everything in Reston, they are also part of a distinct community with its own neighborhood parks, paths and seating areas,” he said.

Schools: Sunrise Valley Elementary, Langston Hughes Middle, South Lakes High.

Transit: The community has easy access to the Dulles Toll Road and the Wiehle-Reston East Metrorail station (Silver Line).

Nearby: Reston Station, Reston Town Center, Dulles International Airport, Reston National Golf Course, Lake Fairfax Park, Hidden Creek Country Club.

Townhomes at Reston Station

11301 Reston Station Blvd., Reston, Va.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 115 townhouses are planned, with seven currently available for purchase. Two of three floor plans are not currently available. Prices for the available Anderson units start at about $890,000. Prices for Baker and Conrad units, when they become available again, are expected to start at about $1.2 million.

Advertisement

Builder: EYA

Features: The residences have nine-foot-high ceilings, wide-plank flooring, multi-port multimedia taps, LED lighting, a two-car garage, WiFi-enabled thermostats, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, undermount sinks and quartz vanity tops in the main bathroom.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 or 4 / 3 or 4

Square-footage: 1,690 to 2,570

Homeowners association fee: $185 a month, which covers snow and trash removal, community landscaping and maintenance.

View model: Virtual or in-person tours are available.