Kingman Park has been that way since its development in the first half of the 20th century. Developer Charles Sager named it after Brig. Gen. Dan Christie Kingman, head of the Army Corps of Engineers, which created nearby Kingman Island and Kingman Lake by dredging the Anacostia River. Sager intended to sell to White people but instead found a ready market of Black home buyers.

“Built for and nourished by African Americans during a period of legally sanctioned segregation,” according to the D.C. Office of Planning, the neighborhood became a hotbed of civil rights activism, with residents advocating to integrate recreational amenities and schools.

Retired D.C. police officer Cosby Washington remembers what it was like growing up in Kingman Park in the late 1950s and ’60s. The residents were Black middle-class professionals such as doctors and plumbers.

“All vocations [were] on your block somewhere,” Washington said.

Benning Road was a commercial hub then; today, few retail options remain. Plans to extend the streetcar across the Anacostia and a recent zoning change to allow for mixed-use development on Benning Road could revitalize the area, but those developments are in the future. Meanwhile, bustling H Street with its many dining and shopping options is within walking distance.

A major change will be coming to the neighborhood next year. The D.C. Department of Transportation is in the midst of converting C Street NE from a three-lane highway into a pedestrian-friendly road with a protected bike lane.

In recent years, the families of the original owners have been selling their houses, sometimes for higher prices than has typically been found in the neighborhood. Four of the families surrounding Blair, a resident since 1989, have sold. Few of the new owners are Black, and there’s concern that Kingman’s significance as a Black community could fade.

“You don’t have a house in D.C. now,” Washington said, “you’re not gonna get back in.”

The neighborhood’s designation as a historic district makes development challenging, though some houses have been converted into condos. Designed principally by architect George Santmyers, the houses are modest, but many have uncommon features for D.C., including full-width porches and rear garages (often converted into another bedroom). The houses have two or three bedrooms upstairs, a basement that can be converted into another bedroom and small lawns. The neighborhood is also home to a few small apartment buildings.

The Coombers, who have lived in Kingman Park since 2009, are part of a wave of residents who arrived after being priced out of other D.C. neighborhoods. The house was “twice the house” compared with those closer to downtown, and since they were starting a family, “it just seemed like a friendly place to do that,” said former ANC Bob Coomber.

The Coombers weren’t alone. Maury Elementary has seen enrollment increase from around 300 students to more than 500 in the past five years, according to Lora Nunn, vice president of the Maury Parent-Teacher Association.

Fulcrum Properties real estate agent Shelly Pratt said the prevalence of single-family homes has attracted families, as have nearby recreational amenities such as the Fields at RFK, which has a large playground, and Langston Golf Course, a historic course opened for Black Washingtonians in 1939.

“The people who are gravitating to Kingman are really being drawn to the parks, the fields, the access to the [Kingman Park-Rosedale Community] Garden and to the Kingman and Heritage islands,” she said.

The islands are a short walk from the neighborhood and are home to a biodiverse ecosystem, as well as an annual bluegrass festival.

“Being able to go to the islands and fully escape the city is remarkable,” said resident Melissa Yeakley.

Island visitors came in record numbers during the pandemic, according to Nunn, also vice president of Friends of Kingman and Heritage Islands. Swimmers used Kingman Lake to cool off during the pandemic. Although the water is not currently safe for swimming, it should be improved by 2025.

“We’re actually a lot closer than most people realize,” Nunn said.

Even as newer residents move into the neighborhood, they have kept Kingman’s village spirit alive, taking steps to improve the community through trash cleanups and safety walks.

“The people that moved here, [community’s] important to them,” Blair said. “They want to know their neighbors, they want to be involved.”

Living there: According to Pratt of Fulcrum Properties, the neighborhood is bounded by Benning Road to the north, Oklahoma Avenue to the east, C Street to the south, and 19th Street to the west.

Pratt said 26 homes have sold in Kingman Park in the past nine months — 18 rowhouses and eight condos. The median home sales price for rowhomes was $622,450. Sales ranged from a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house with a basement for $851,000 to a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house without a basement for $545,000. The median home sales price for condos was $602,500. Sales ranged from a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home for $725,000 to a two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo for $360,000. Two one-bedroom, one-bathroom condos are for sale for $279,000 and $260,000. Compared with the condos currently for sale, the median sales price for condos over the past nine months was higher than normal because four of the eight sold belonged to a high-end luxury redevelopment of an existing building.

Schools: Miner and Maury Elementary; Eliot-Hine Middle; Eastern High.