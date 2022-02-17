“Every indication we have is they’re prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine,” President Biden told reporters at the White House Thursday.

Stocks have oscillated in tandem with headlines in previous sessions, and the trend continued in morning trading. Around 10:30 a.m., the tech-heavy Nasdaq had declined 1.2 percent. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index shed nearly 1.5 percent, with all 11 sectors of the broad index losing ground. The Dow had also swung nearly 1.5 percent lower. All are down 4 percent or more year to date, according to MarketWatch.

Investors have been keeping a wary eye on the standoff given Russia’s role as one of the world’s biggest energy producers. The conflict could have significant ramifications for the economy, including exacerbating already high inflation. President Biden has made clear that the United States and its allies would respond “decisively and impose swift and severe costs” in the event of a Russian attack.

“It’s no wonder investors don’t know which way to turn,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst with OANDA, said Thursday in comments emailed to The Post. “Clearly, tensions are going to remain until we see a confirmed and substantial reduction of troops at the border but rather than abandon risk as they did late last week and early this, investors seem comfortable sitting on the fence.”

On Thursday, Vice President Harris arrived in Germany for the Munich Security Conference, a high-profile annual gathering where Russia’s intentions will be the major item of discussion. She will be joined by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Germany’s Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday that the Group of Seven foreign ministers will hold crisis talks on Ukraine on the sidelines of the Munich meeting this weekend.

Inflation also remained sharply in focus in the ashes of fiery reports on wholesale and consumer price increases. The release of Federal Reserve minutes Wednesday offered little insight into the central bank’s immediate plans for raising interest rates, its primary weapon against inflation. Higher rates can limit business activity, which often hits stocks — especially highflying companies — hard.

“Geopolitical concerns along with Fed policy continue to drive extremely negative sentiment,” Ivan Feinseth, chief investment officer at Tigress Financial Partners, said Thursday in comments emailed to The Post. Still, money is pouring into the market, Feinseth noted, with equity inflows hitting record levels so far this year. “Rallies on the slightest sign of good news continue to indicate that stocks want to move higher.”

Investors are looking toward fresh employment and manufacturing data for a better picture of how inflation is weighing on the recovery. A rosy retail sales report offered some good news Wednesday, with January sales spiking 3.8 percent from the previous month, the latest piece of evidence that omicron’s surge did less damage to the economy than some had feared.

The Labor Department reported Thursday morning that 248,000 Americans filed initial unemployment claims, marking an increase of 23,000 over the previous week’s revised level. Independent Advisor Alliance chief investment officer Chris Zaccarelli said the 10 percent increase in claims was worse than expected, possibly contributing to stocks sullen mood.

The widely-followed labor market indicator, commonly used as a proxy for layoffs, shows a job market that has remained resilient despite spiking coronavirus cases in December and January. While the number of Americans seeking unemployment has swelled in recent months, the job market has avoided the sharp declines it experienced due to earlier COVID variants.

Earnings season has provided investors some measure of confidence, and Walmart offered a strong performance Thursday, beating expectations. The big box giant said its shoppers seem to be weathering the storm of inflation well. Walmart’s shares edged up 2.5 percent in morning trading.

“We know consumers are focused on inflation, but we’re not seeing major changes in shopping patterns,” Walmart’s chief financial officer Brett Biggs told Yahoo Finance Thursday.

Oil prices edged lower amid the conflicting signals from Ukraine’s border. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, was trading about 2.2 percent lower, near $92.75 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, was also trading about 2.2 percent lower, around $91.55 per barrel.

Gold, an investor safe haven in times of turbulence, continued its upward march, edging up more than 1.3 percent to trade around $1897.30 per troy ounce.

Government bonds, which have seen incredible upward pressure due to inflation and soaring geopolitical tensions, edged lower Thursday. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note slumped back below the 2 percent threshold, hovering around 1.969 percent.