During the last quarter of 2021, the number of homes in the most affordable category rose, according to the first Redfin report. Redfin defines price categories in three even tiers as well as the top 5 percent and the bottom 5 percent of median prices in each market.

While the number of homes on the market dropped in other price ranges, listings of homes in the most affordable price range increased by 18.6 percent during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. Sales of the most affordable homes in the United States rose 11.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the fourth quarter of 2020, and sales in the affordable price range rose 2.8 percent.

The expiration of mortgage forbearance programs and the foreclosure moratorium contributed to the increase in homes for sale, according to Redfin’s chief economist Daryl Fairweather. Homeowners who continue to struggle financially but who have equity in their homes are able to sell them to pay off their mortgage.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Demand for affordable homes comes from workers who are benefiting from higher wages, along with investors. That demand continues to drive prices higher. The national median sales price for an affordable house was $215,600 during the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 16.5 percent over the fourth quarter of 2020. The national median sales price for a home in the most affordable price range was $127,500 during the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 10.9 percent over the fourth quarter of 2020.

Another source of inventory for home buyers is newly built homes, which reached a record high representing one-third of all single-family homes for sale in December, according to the second Redfin report. Newly built single-family homes were 34.1 percent of all single-family home listings, up from 25.4 percent in December 2020.