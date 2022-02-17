In recent court filings, James has alleged that Trump included inaccurate information in financial statements, including those he provided to the GSA in bidding for the hotel deal in downtown Washington a decade ago.

Another filing by James included a report from Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars, which said the financial statements it helped prepare for Trump could no longer be relied on and suggested that any recipient of the documents be alerted.

Trump has sued James over the inquiry, calling it politically motivated and saying it violates his constitutional rights.

In their letter to the GSA, Maloney and Connolly say that the disclosures from Mazars warrant a closer look at the least. The lawmakers point specifically to a clause in the lease requiring that any information provided by the leaseholder to a bank “… shall be true and correct in all material respects …”

That language, Maloney and Connolly wrote, provides the GSA an opportunity to address what they call “the grave damage this inappropriate lease has done to presidential ethics and integrity in government contracting.”

Trump’s company is preparing to sell the hotel lease shortly, in a deal that is expected to close this spring and is likely to net his company a profit of more than $100 million.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But in a news release Tuesday, Trump pointed out that Mazars had not audited his financial statements anyhow, which the accountants sometimes disclosed in cover letters attached to the documents.

“My company has among the best real estate and other assets anywhere in the world, has significant amounts of cash, and has relatively very little debt, which is totally current,” Trump said in the release.

The GSA also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If recent history is any guide, there is little reason to expect the agency will take action in response to the letter from Maloney and Connolly.

Democrats in Congress have been raising concerns about the hotel lease since Trump’s 2016 campaign. But the agency, under presidents Barack Obama, Trump and now Biden, has claimed that the Trump Organization is in compliance with the lease and has not taken any additional action.