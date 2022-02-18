The FDA issued an advisory Thursday warning against the use of packages produced under the Similac, Alimentum and EleCare labels, if the first two digits of the container code are 22 or 37; the code contains K8, SH or Z2; and has an April 1 expiration date. Packages that don’t meet those conditions are not affected, the agency said.
“We want to reassure the public that we’re working diligently with our partners to investigate complaints related to these products, which we recognize include infant formula produced at this facility, while we work to resolve this safety concern as quickly as possible,” said Frank Yiannas, FDA deputy commissioner for food policy and response.
An Abbott representative said the company has issued a proactive and voluntary recall in the interest of safety.
“We value the trust parents place in us for high quality and safe nutrition and we’ll do whatever it takes to keep that trust and resolve this situation," the Abbott spokesperson said.
The agency said four cases occurred in Ohio, Minnesota and Texas.
The FDA said an inspection of the Abbott factory in Sturgis, Mich., detected several positive cronobacter test results from samples taken there. The FDA also said investigators made unspecified “adverse inspectional observation.” The company’s internal records indicate that the company destroyed some product due to the presence of bacteria there. Abbott confirmed in its press release that it had found traces of cronobacter in a “non-product contact area" but not in any finished product.