“While we’re still being warned that a Russian invasion is highly likely, the meeting does offer hope that nothing will happen before then which is bringing some stability in the markets,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst with OANDA, said Friday in comments emailed to The Post. “We could still see some risk aversion creeping in as we near the close, given how quickly these situations can change.”

Shortly after the opening bell, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq had both edged up .1 percent. The Dow was down .1 percent. All three indexes are down 5 percent or more year to date, according to MarketWatch.

The markets often shrug off major geopolitical conflicts, but investors have been keeping a wary eye on the standoff given Russia’s role as one of the world’s biggest energy producers. The crisis could have significant implications for the economy, including worsening already high inflation. President Biden has made clear that the United States and its allies would respond in the event of a Russian invasion and impose “severe” costs.

Biden will meet with other Western leaders Friday to discus the standoff. U.S. officials obtained intelligence that Russia’s announced military pullback from Ukraine’s border was a ruse to mislead the United States and other world powers. Biden told reporters that the threat of an invasion remains “very high” and could happen within days.

Meanwhile, in Munich, Vice President Harris is set to meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, representatives of NATO’s three Baltic states and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a major security conference.

Overseas markets were mixed Friday, with Asian indexes mostly negative, led by Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, which shed nearly 1.9 percent. European markets moved higher across the board in midday trading, led by France’s CAC 40, which gained 0.7 percent.

Oil prices continued their skid down from recent highs. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, dropped 2.1 percent to around $91 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, slid 2.2 percent to trade around $89.70 per barrel.