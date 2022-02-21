For example, the condo at 2401 H St. NW #808 is priced at $343,000. Annual property taxes are $2,347. The monthly condo fee is $781, which includes gas, electricity, heat, central air conditioning, water, sewer and trash services.
The unit, on the eighth floor of the Bon Wit Plaza condominiums in Foggy Bottom, is within a short walk of the Foggy Bottom Metro station and the walking path along the Potomac River. Residents can walk to grocery stores, restaurants and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The condo sits in the neighborhood that surrounds George Washington University and is less than one mile from Georgetown’s shops and restaurants.
Built in 1960, the nine-story Bonwit Plaza condominiums include a front desk, a roof deck and a laundry room on each floor. Pets are not allowed in the building.
This two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit has 579 square feet. The kitchen has been renovated with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, and the bathroom has a pedestal sink and glass doors on the combination tub and shower.
Assigned schools include School Without Walls @Francis-Stevens for prekindergarten through eighth grade and Cardozo Education Campus for sixth through 12th grades. School Without Walls @Francis-Stevens is rated average by GreatSchools.org compared to other schools in D.C., and Cardozo is rated below average. For more photos, click here.
