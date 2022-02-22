The event will include seminars from home remodeling and landscape experts, including author and gardener Joel Karsten, who will discuss straw bale gardening. Straw bale gardening, according to Karsten, is a different type of container gardening with the container as the straw bale itself held together with two or three strings. Once the straw inside the bale begins to decay the straw becomes conditioned compost that creates the plant rooting environment.
More than 200 companies will showcase their products and services in home remodeling, renovation, home décor, landscape and garden design. Several gardens will be created within the Dulles Expo Center.
The Capital Remodel + Garden Show will run from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Dulles Expo Center at 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center in Chantilly, Va. Tickets valid for one day of the show cost $9 online for adults and $12 at the box office. Children ages 6 to 12 are $3. Admission is free for children five and under.
On Friday, admission is free to all active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders and medical professionals, as well as to those who present a Metro Bus Pass, Smart Trip Card or Transit Link Card at the show. Free admission is available to federal government employees with a valid ID on Sunday.
For more information, the schedule of seminars and to purchase tickets, visit www.capitalremodelandgardenshow.com.