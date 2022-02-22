Dave Park, team leader, the Centurion Group at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, said the minimalist building replaced a rowhouse that was like the adjacent rowhouses in the Carver-Langston area of D.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Carver-Langston and nearby neighborhoods — including Trinidad and Kingman Park — continue to transform along with the H Street NE corridor. Park said the location is a key selling point for TEN19.

Advertisement

“Carver-Langston is the suburb of the H Street corridor,” Park said. “You have walking access to everything that H Street has to offer, from luxury grocery, restaurants, theater, boutique shopping and clubs, all serviced by the only running streetcar line in the District.”

Carver-Langston is made up of two neighborhoods, with Carver to the north of Maryland Avenue NE and Langston to the south. Carver was named after renowned African American scientist George Washington Carver and Langston after John Mercer Langston, the first Black member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Virginia.

The TEN19 building is bordered by an alley on one side and has a backyard as a shared amenity. Three outdoor parking spots are available to buy at $40,000 each, Park said.

Inside, a pair of two-bedroom units on the cellar level are priced at $425,000 each, for 847 and 882 square feet. The first story has the building’s smallest unit (421 square feet for $310,000) and two more one-bedroom units (491 square feet for $320,000 and 523 square feet for $350,000).

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The affordable housing unit is one of two, with two-bedrooms each, on the second floor; the other is priced at $479,000 for 878 square feet. Eligibility to participate in the D.C. affordable housing program depends on household income and other factors.

The third story has two two-bedroom units priced at $485,000 each, for 780 and 797 square feet. And TEN19 prices top out — on the fourth floor — at $520,000 each for two-bedroom units of 945 and 981 square feet.

Schools: Browne Education Campus (middle and elementary), Eastern High

Transit: Residents will have ready access to Bladensburg Road, Benning Road, Maryland Avenue and H Street NE. The D.C. Streetcar runs from Union Station to Oklahoma Avenue NE. The closest Metro station, NoMa-Gallaudet U, on the Red Line, is about a mile and a half northeast. Union Station (Red Line, Amtrak, MARC) is two miles west. The B2 bus runs on Bladensburg Road; the X2 and X9 serve H Street NE and Benning Road NE.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Nearby: U.S. National Arboretum, RFK Stadium, the multipurpose recreational Fields at RFK Campus, Kingman Island, Gallaudet University and Langston Golf Course (named for John Mercer Langston and celebrated as one of the first U.S. courses open to Black golfers).

TEN19 Condominium

1019 17th Pl. NE, Washington.

The building has 11 condos, all currently for sale. Market-rate prices range from $310,000 to $520,000. One inclusionary zoning (“affordable”) unit is priced at $280,000.

Developer: Vikas Chug, Privi Development

Features: The units have Nest thermostats, ceramic wall tile backsplash, Mirabelle Milazzo toilets, Esnbia shower systems, oil-rubbed bronze faucets and fixtures, dual-paned insulating windows.

Story continues below advertisement

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1 or 2 / 1 or 2

Square-footage: 421 to 981

Homeowners association fee: $106 to $226

View model: Agents can schedule viewings through ShowingTime for the MLS (Multiple Listing Service).