The workplace messaging platform Slack and the connected fitness company Peloton both experienced outages Tuesday, according to company status updates and reports from users.

Neither company has yet specified a cause of the outages, and it’s unclear whether they are related.

Slack acknowledged loading issues at 9:25 a.m. after some users posted about it on social media. About an hour later, it said the problems had not been resolved. “We’re still actively investigating this issue, but we don’t have any new information to share at this time. We’ll be back with another update in 30 minutes,” the company said in a 10:54 a.m. status update.

Peloton said it was investigating an outage of its own: “We are currently investigating an issue with Peloton services. This may impact your ability to take classes or access pages on the web. We apologize for any impact this may have on your workout,” the company said in a status update.

The Slack outage appears to have started shortly before 9 a.m. and grown at least to tens of thousands of users, according to the outage-tracking website Down Detector, which aggregates user-reported tech outages.

The Peloton outage started later and appeared to number in the thousands. Downdetector reported smaller outages Tuesday morning for Amazon Web Services and the coding website GitHub, but those platforms were not acknowledging service outages Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.