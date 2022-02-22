Peloton said it was investigating an outage of its own: “We are currently investigating an issue with Peloton services. This may impact your ability to take classes or access pages on the web. We apologize for any impact this may have on your workout,” the company said in a status update.
The Slack outage appears to have started shortly before 9 a.m. and grown at least to tens of thousands of users, according to the outage-tracking website Down Detector, which aggregates user-reported tech outages.
The Peloton outage started later and appeared to number in the thousands. Downdetector reported smaller outages Tuesday morning for Amazon Web Services and the coding website GitHub, but those platforms were not acknowledging service outages Tuesday morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated.