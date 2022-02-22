Peloton said shortly before 11 a.m. that it was “investigating an issue with Peloton services” that “may impact your ability to take classes or access pages on the web.” Shortly after noon, the company said it was seeing “widespread recovery” of Peloton services.
Many large businesses and organizations have embraced Slack as a more nimble and less formal means of in-house communications than email. Peloton’s at-home workouts ― attached to a stationary bike and orchestrated remotely by a network of coaches ― offer a personal-fitness equivalent.
Both outages were resolved after a few hours. The Slack outage appears to have started shortly before 9 a.m. and grown at least to tens of thousands of users, according to the outage-tracking website Downdetector, which aggregates user-reported tech outages.
The Peloton outage started later and appeared to affect thousands of users. Downdetector reported smaller outages Tuesday morning for Amazon Web Services and the coding website GitHub, but those platforms were not acknowledging service outages Tuesday morning. An Amazon Web Services spokesperson said the cloud service provider was not seeing any problems originating from AWS services.