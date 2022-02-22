The Dow Jones industrial average slumped more than 1 percent shortly after the open before recovering some gains. But by noon, the blue-chip index was down nearly 300 points, or 0.9 percent. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes were off 0.7 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, despite opening higher.

The tangle of geopolitical tensions is only adding to the list of uncertainties that have made trading volatile in 2022, according to Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. Although the threat of Russian invasion has been looming for months, investors have been more focused on the potential fallout from a shift to tighter monetary policy as central banks around the world work to tamp down ballooning inflation.

“Now the threat of war is very real, and investors will need to add it to their growing list of things to worry about,” Mould said Tuesday in comments emailed to The Washington Post. “This could prompt another bout of panic and lead to heightened market volatility.”

Asian markets closed in the red across the board, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index shedding nearly 2.7 percent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 1.7 percent. European indexes were mixed, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 sitting flat.

Oil prices have moved off recent highs but remain elevated as investors awaited the fallout in global energy markets. On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz announced that Berlin would halt the regulatory approval process for Nord Stream 2, a controversial gas pipeline project between Germany and Russia, in response to Moscow’s escalation in Ukraine.

President Biden is scheduled to give an update on the situation in Ukraine at 1 p.m. EST Tuesday, according to the White House.

Pavel Molchanov, an energy analyst with Raymond James, said that Russia produces roughly 10 percent of the world’s oil supply, on par with the United States and Saudi Arabia. While the worst-case scenario has yet to unfold in Ukraine, Molchanov said, “the possibility of further escalation is set to persist for a long time,” and that will put pressure on energy prices. In the event of all-out invasion, the impact would be more drastic.

“In the event of war, oil and gas pipelines would be at high risk of damage, even if neither side is targeting them deliberately,” Molchanov said in comments emailed to The Post. “Long after the war ends, Russia would face broad-based and harsh sanctions, which may include restrictions on energy exports.”

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, was trading up about 0.8 percent, around $96.15 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, was trading up more than 1.4 percent, around $92.30. Shares of major energy companies were lifted alongside them, with ConocoPhillips and Halliburton stock both gaining more than 2.5 percent in premarket trading.

Anthony Denier, chief executive of trading platform Webull, said that if sanctions go into effect against Russia, there will be “massive repercussions” for global markets.

“Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of a lot of commodities,” Denier noted Tuesday in comments emailed to The Post. “In addition to oil, Russia exports nearly half the palladium in the global market. It also exports gold, platinum and gas. If a conflict were to break out Russia’s exports would be reduced and Ukraine’s supply chains would be disrupted.”

Gold, an investor safe haven in times of turbulence, continued higher, edging up about 0.4 percent to trade around $1,907 per troy ounce.