Stocks opened higher boosted in part by reports that Russia remains open to diplomatic solutions, although this is widely thought to be a ruse, according to Ivan Feinseth, chief investment officer at Tigress Financial Partners. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov scheduled for later in the week, saying the Kremlin’s moves against Ukraine demonstrated that it is not “serious” about diplomacy.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Stocks look to rally on any possible positive news and events over the Russia-Ukraine situation especially driven by short covering,” Feinseth said Wednesday in comments emailed to The Post. “The market is looking to open higher this morning on both reports that initial sanctions opposed against Russia are dispelling fears of a tougher response, and as President Biden yesterday also ruled out any military action.”

Around 10:30 a.m., the Dow was down about 90 points, nearly 0.3 percent. The S&P 500 had also declined about 0.3 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down about 0.5 percent.

On Tuesday, stocks sold off sharply after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two Moscow-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered Russian forces onto their territories for “peacekeeping” purposes. The White House characterized Russia’s actions as “the beginning of an invasion” and announced economic sanctions Tuesday targeting some financial institutions, Russian sovereign debt and Russian elites and their family members. The European Union, Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan also introduced or teed up sanctions against Russia Tuesday.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Russia has warned that Americans will fully feel the “consequences” of U.S. sanctions, and the West is bracing for retaliation, which Moscow said would hurt global financial and energy markets. Biden has acknowledged that the crisis could lead to higher gasoline prices, while U.S. businesses have been warned to prepare for possible cyberattacks. More sanctions will follow if Russia invades Ukraine, Biden has pledged.

Geopolitical tensions are normally shrugged off by investors, but the crisis in Ukraine has been dominating daily market machinations because of Russia’s central role in global energy markets. Russia produces about 10 percent of the world’s oil supply, on par with the United States and Saudi Arabia, and surging energy costs will ripple quickly through the global economy, exacerbating already high inflation.

European and Japanese officials have expressed concerns about Moscow restricting energy and chipmaking supplies. On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz announced that Berlin would halt the regulatory approval process for Nord Stream 2, a controversial gas pipeline project between Germany and Russia, in response to Moscow’s escalation in Ukraine. The move was applauded by the United Nations and NATO allies and cited as part of a united response to Russia, but a senior Russian official warned Tuesday that Germany would “very soon” be paying more than double for natural gas.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Still, overseas markets also moved higher Wednesday. Asian indexes closed higher across the board, led by the Shanghai Composite index, which gained more than 0.9 percent. (Japan’s Nikkei 225 was closed for a holiday.) European indexes were all in positive territory during midday trading, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 index edging up nearly 0.8 percent and France’s CAC40 gaining 1.3 percent.

Oil prices came down from recent highs as investors seemed to take a collective breath. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, was nearly flat in early trading, around $93.90 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, declined more than 0.7 percent to trade around $91.70 per barrel. The crisis had recently pushed prices within striking distance of $100 per barrel, and analysts believe such prices are likely to return if tensions escalate further.