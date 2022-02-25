The agency’s online account system, as I reported last year, is a hot mess. Fewer than half of the individuals who tried to establish an online account with the Internal Revenue Service succeeded, according to Erin M. Collins, the National Taxpayer Advocate.

Story continues below advertisement

To help improve that access record and improve the security in setting up an account, the agency brought in the private company ID.me to register people. The launch was immediately criticized because it required taxpayers to scan their faces to create an ID.me IRS account.

Advertisement