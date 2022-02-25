Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones industrial average was up more than 300 points, or 0.9 percent. The broader S&P 500 index had gained about 0.7 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was had gained 0.3 percent.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The gains come as investors make “slightly quest calculations about the extent to which the economic and market impact of Russia’s invasion will be contained,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said Friday in comments emailed to The Post. “Along with higher energy prices, we are getting almost constant reminders that war will only add to the current inflationary pressures.”

Volatility raged in global trading in the run-up to the invasion, with stocks selling off sharply as investors parsed a sea of conflicting signals and threats. Although investors typically shrug off geopolitical tensions, the Ukraine crisis has weighed heavily on the markets because of Russia’s central role in global energy markets. Russia produces about 10 percent of the world’s oil supply, on par with the United States and Saudi Arabia, and surging energy costs will ripple quickly through the global economy.

Markets loathe uncertainty, and the Russian attack is arriving at a moment when the economic recovery is under pressure from soaring inflation, chaotic supply chains, labor shortages and other pandemic-era stressors. Investors are betting that the conflict will stall planned interest rate hikes — central banks’ greatest weapon against inflation — as the potentials costs tied to energy market disruption could send prices through the roof.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has “significantly changed the Fed’s monetary policy debate in the near term,” Ivan Feinseth, chief investment officer at Tigress Financial Partner, said Friday in comments emailed to The Post.

Russia has warned that Americans will fully feel the “consequences” of the sanctions the White House announced earlier this week. Biden has acknowledged that the crisis could lead to higher gasoline prices, while U.S. businesses have been warned to prepare for possible cyberattacks. In remarks Thursday, Biden insisted he will do “everything” in his power to limit the pain Americans feel at the gas pump, and said that the U.S. is “prepared to respond” to cyber threats to companies and infrastructure.

Oil prices skidded lower Friday, with Brent crude, the international benchmark, declining 1 percent to trade around $94.50 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, edged down 0.8 percent to trade around $92 per barrel.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Oil prices have risen more than 40 percent since December, influenced in part by speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin was preparing to launch an attack. Earlier this week, amid the shock of the invasion, prices breached $100 per barrel for the first time since 2014.