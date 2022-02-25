Stocks began the week Tuesday by trading lower after the U.S. put sanctions on Russia’s elite and its sovereign debt in response to military activity surrounding Ukraine. As investors weighed the potential fallout from the financial penalties, the S&P 500 dropped more than 10 percent below its Jan. 3 peak into a market correction.

News of additional U.S. sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas project and its corporate officers on Wednesday pushed the S&P 500 further into correction territory and sent the Nasdaq 100 tumbling toward its first bear market since the start of the pandemic, though both indexes pared losses by the end of the day. Brent oil briefly eclipsed $105 a barrel on fears of restricted Russian supplies, while West Texas Intermediate crude topped $100 before dropping.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rebounded 4.2 percent from its intraday low to close up 1.5 percent. A one-day move of 4 percent has happened only 13 other times since 2011, according to Instinet’s Frank Cappelleri. Market sentiment was boosted when the tense geopolitical situation caused swaps traders to reduce bets that the Fed would announce a supersized 50 basis-point rate hike at its meeting in March, rather than 25 basis points.

“Weary investors worried about the Federal Reserve, worried about inflation and what the Federal Reserve will do, were greeted with another variable to consider in the form of war between Russia and Ukraine,” said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. “I think investors are waiting for more clarity.”

Better-than-expected personal income and spending data from January showed that consumers are still eager to shop despite decades-high levels of inflation and the omicron coronavirus wave.

The quarterly earnings season is drawing to a close, with retailers Burlington Stores, Nordstrom, Dollar Tree and Best Buy releasing results, along with Zoom Video Communications and AMC Entertainment Holdings.

Friday’s payrolls report is expected to show that the United States added 400,000 jobs in February, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists, down from a strong January reading.