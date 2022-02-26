Russia’s central bank has more than $640 billion in foreign exchange reserves, much of it held in the computers of western central banks in cities such as New York, London, and Frankfurt. Any effort to freeze or quarantine that money could put tremendous pressure on Russia, one of the world’s largest economies.

Targeting the central bank could lead to domestic turmoil in Russia, such as by triggering a bank run, cratering the ruble, and causing panic among Russian businesses.

Michael S. Bernstam, a research fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, said if Washington and other governments impose full and immediate sanctions on Russia’s central bank it would be not only the single-most impactful financial sanction, but the “only one that can work” to get Moscow to stand down.

The White House has already sanctioned Russia’s largest banks, but Moscow can turn to its sizable foreign reserves to prop up those banks for a while. Removing that option, he said, would cripple Moscow’s ability to bail out its banks.

If the central bank is targeted by the U.S. and European leaders, “immediately Russian people and businesses will rush to get dollars,” Bernstam said. “They will run to exchange bureaus and banks to get 20-dollar bills, 50-dollar bills, but there won’t be enough. So there will be a huge panic, a run on the dollar. The exchange rate will collapse.”

The White House so far had relied on imposing sanctions against specific people and businesses in Russia as a way to create financial pressure. Targeting Russia’s central bank would be a much more imposing step. Freezing a Russia’s bank reserves would amount to the type of measure only used by the U.S. a handful of times over the last half-century. The purpose could be to prevent the Kremlin from using its substantial financial reserves as a backstop for the mounting costs of the war, as U.S. and European sanctions kick in.

“If you were to do this in a coordinated fashion, you would impose dramatic sweeping costs on the Russian state. This would in one fell swoop say all the reserves of Russia are locked down and no longer usable,” said Richard Nephew, a senior research scholar at Columbia University.

“It could have a devastating effect on the Russian economy. it will be seen as a massive escalation regardless.”

But the strategy is not without its risks. The U.S. has never taken this step against any country with nuclear weapons. And it is possible the Kremlin reacts by escalating hostilities against Ukraine.

Experts also said freezing the reserves may not work without coordination with European allies — which the administration has stressed. Of Russia’s $640 billion in reserves, less than $7 billion is held in U.S. accounts.

“If you hold ransom the reserves of a country like Russia you have to pause and think what are they going to do,” Nephew said.

Mark Weisbrot, a liberal economist and co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, warned that targeting Russia’s central bank could prove to be a mistake.