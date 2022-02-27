“Russia’s attack on Ukraine is an act of aggression which is having tragic consequences across the region. BP has operated in Russia for over 30 years, working with brilliant Russian colleagues. However, this military action represents a fundamental change. It has led the bp board to conclude, after a thorough process, that our involvement with Rosneft, a state-owned enterprise, simply cannot continue,” BP chair Helge Lund said in a statement Sunday.
The abrupt divorce marks the end of one of the Western world’s largest ever investments in Russia, seen as so politically important that Russian President Vladimir Putin and then British Prime Minister Tony Blair personally attended a signing ceremony for a key part of the deal in 2003.
BP’s 19.75 percent stake in Rosneft made up more than half of the British company’s energy reserves.
Rosneft is chaired by Igor Sechin, an ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin.
BP began building its stake in the company and its predecessors in 1997, and has invested many billions in the enterprise over the years.
