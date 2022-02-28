War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: Belarus is preparing to send soldiers into Ukraine in support of the Russian invasion as soon as Monday. More than 400,000 Ukrainians have fled to European neighbors since the invasion, according to the United Nations. Putin has put nuclear forces on alert.

The fight: The war isn’t working out the way Russia intended, and Putin is facing enormous pressure from abroad. Kharkiv has become a key battleground. Photos and videos show what the situation on the ground looks.

Maps: Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been extensive with strikes and attacks across the entire country. We’re tracking the invasion here.

The response: The United States and key allies put into effect on Monday sweeping new penalties aimed at crippling Russia’s economy.

How we got here: The conflict playing out between Russia and Ukraine is one marked by land borders and shaped by strategic influence. These four maps help explain the deep roots of the conflict and where things stand right now.

How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people.

Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.