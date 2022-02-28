Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow had shed more than 1.4 percent, while the broader S&P 500 index had given up 1.1 percent, wiping out much of the gains from last week’s late rally. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined nearly 0.7 percent. All three indexes are down 7 percent or more year to date, according to MarketWatch.

European markets were broadly in negative territory in mid-day trading, with France’s CAC40 declining 2.3 percent and Germany’s DAX giving up nearly 1.7 percent. Asian markets were mixed at the close, with most indexes notching moderate gains while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index posted a mild decline of 0.25 percent.

In recent days, the United States and its allies have moved to bar several major Russian banks from SWIFT (a global monetary transfer service), crack down on Russian oligarchs and prevent Russia’s central bank from bailing out the domestic economy.

Russia responded by more than doubling its key interest rate from 9.5 percent to 20 percent on Monday. In a statement, the Bank of Russia said the hike, one of the largest one-time increases in recent memory, was due to a drastic change in “external conditions for the Russian economy.” The bank also froze the opening of its stock market and delayed trading on domestic debt and currency markets. The moves led Russians to crowd ATMs in a desperate bid to withdraw cash.

Markets loathe uncertainty, and volatility is likely to rage as investors grapple with the lack of immediate resolution on the horizon with Russia and Ukraine according to David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of the Bahnsen Group.

Although the U.S. market fundmentals have weathered the storm so far, “sentiment-driven concerns are unlikely to change anytime soon,” Bahnsen said Monday in comments emailed to The Post. “From a market perspective, sanctions against Russia will likely have the largest impact on currency markets, including the ruble, the Euro and the dollar.”

The maelstrom of disruption is arriving at a moment when the global economy is grappling with a host of pandemic-era stressors, from chaotic supply chains to widespread labor shortages. Although investors typically shrug off geopolitical tensions, the Ukraine crisis is weighing heavily on the markets because of Russia’s central role as a global energy producer. Russia produces about 10 percent of the world’s oil supply, on par with the United States and Saudi Arabia, and surging energy costs will ripple quickly through the economy, fueling inflation that is already threatening the economic recovery.

Historical record suggests that military conflicts and related geopolitical disruptions usually do more short-term damage to markets than they change overall sentiment and trends, according to Chris Larkin, managing director of trading at eTrade from Morgan Stanley. Even after the immediate, headline-based volatility subsides, there will be many challenges for investors to contend with, Larkin said Monday in comments emailed to The Post

“The macro factors that were in place before a shock will, in time, reassert themselves,” Larkin said. “So pressures like high inflation and rising interest rates will remain after the market fully absorbs the shock of the events in Europe."

Oil prices surged higher amid the rising tensions, which have seen oil prices pushed beyond $100 per barrel in recent sessions. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, was trading nearly 4.5 percent higher Monday, around $98.30 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, also climbed nearly 4.5 percent, to trade around $95.60 per barrel.

Gold, a Russian export and investor safe haven in times of turmoil, continued its upward march. On Monday, it was trading more than 1.2 percent higher, around $1911 per troy ounce.