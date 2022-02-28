For example, buyers who want to live in the heart of downtown Silver Spring, Md., may find a more affordable option a few Metro stops away. The condo at 9909 Blundon Dr. #4-202 in Silver Spring is within walking distance from the Forest Glen Metro station, one Metro stop from downtown Silver Spring’s restaurants, shops, theaters and music venues. Holy Cross Hospital is also within walking distance of the condo and the Beltway is nearby for commuting.
The second-floor condo, located in the Americana Finmark community, is priced at $239,900. Annual property taxes are $2,544. Monthly condo fees are $671 and include heat, gas, electricity, water, trash and snow removal and maintenance of common areas. The community has an outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts, a playground, a picnic area and surface parking. Pets are allowed.
Built in 1969, the 1,047-square-foot condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The condo has been recently painted and has parquet wood flooring throughout. The floor plan includes a sunken living room with glass doors to a balcony, a dining room, some exposed brick walls and iron railings. The kitchen has white cabinets and a washer and dryer in addition to cooking appliances. The primary bedroom and the second bedroom share a full bathroom, and the unit also has a powder room off the primary bedroom. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet.
Assigned schools include Flora M. Singer Elementary, Sligo Middle and Albert Einstein High. The elementary and middle schools are rated average by GreatSchools.org compared to other schools in Maryland, and the high school is rated below average. For more photos, click here.
