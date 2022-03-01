Speaking from the dais of the House, Biden is expected to tout what White House officials have reiterated in recent days is the fastest burst of economic growth in nearly 40 years. Jobs have returned, wages have improved and the country has returned to the motions of daily life nearly two years after the pandemic propagated the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, according to the administration.

But the recovery hasn’t always been smooth, presenting a set of challenges that Biden is expected to acknowledge in his speech. Groceries, gasoline, cars and rent prices have spiked at a record-setting clip, the fastest period of inflation in four decades. And financial markets have dipped dramatically this week, reflecting how Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine — and the world’s unprecedented rebuke of the Kremlin’s activities — has already started to affect Americans’ finances as well.

In response, Biden plans to present his economic agenda as “a choice,” according to speech excerpts released Tuesday evening by the White House. “One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer,” the president plans to say. “I have a better plan to fight inflation.”

Biden intends to call for strengthening supply chains in a move to lower the cost of goods, for example, while reiterating his support for a series of proposals that could boost Americans’ income. And he is expected to vocalize anew his support for a series of long-stalled plans to provide monthly tax benefits for families, lower prescription drug prices for seniors and raise the minimum wage for millions of workers, a White House official said earlier this week.

“Lower your costs, not your wages,” Biden is expected to say, according to excerpts of remarks. “Make more cars and semiconductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America. More goods moving faster and cheaper in America. More jobs where you can earn a good living in America. And, instead of relying on foreign supply chains — let’s make it in America.”

Many of the ideas originate in a slew of blueprints that Biden unveiled over the course of the past year, including a signature initiative known as the Build Back Better Act, which ultimately faltered as a result of divisions within the president’s own party. But Biden’s move to recast those initiatives reflects a looming political imperative for Democrats, who secured control of the nation’s corridors of power through their promises to reshape broad swaths of the U.S. economy — majorities that are now on the line entering the 2022 midterms.

“It’s not too late to meet this moment,” a group of top House Democrats urged Biden in an open letter Tuesday. Its backers included the leaders of some of the chamber’s top voting blocs, including Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) of the left-leaning Congressional Progressive Caucus and Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) from the more centrist-minded New Democratic Coalition.

“There is broad consensus on the most critical solutions Americans need to lower costs for families, tackle the climate crisis, and create opportunities and good-paying jobs,” they added. “It is time to act.”

Only a few short weeks ago, Democrats had expected a Biden speech focused entirely on the economy. They believed the president would tout a major victory, after Congress last year passed $1 trillion in long-sought investments to improve the nation’s infrastructure. And party lawmakers further hoped to restart work on his sweeping yet stalled proposal to overhaul the nation’s health care, education, climate, immigration and tax laws.

But a simmering pandemic, a sustained increase in prices and a new international crisis in Ukraine soon forced the White House to recalibrate some of its approach. Entering the State of the Union, Biden is expected to speak at length about the conflict, as lawmakers begin to prepare potentially $10 billion in humanitarian and military assistance in response to the president’s recent request for aid. The U.S. also has joined with Europe in imposing unprecedented, sweeping sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine, meting out punishments that Biden has acknowledged in recent days could have spillover efforts globally.

Illustrating the point, the Dow Jones industrial average tumbled nearly 600 points late Tuesday. The conflict has also intensified a recent spike in gas prices, further cutting into Americans’ budgets and leaving them discouraged about where the economy is headed. Prices overall have risen 7.5 percent in the past year, with essentials like gas and groceries notching some of the largest gains, according to the consumer price index.

In response, the president is set to lay out a series of steps that he says could ease some of the financial burden. He plans to push for new investment in American manufacturing, for example, while strengthening supply chains so that goods can be moved more quickly and cheaply. And the president intends to redouble his commitment to promoting fair competition, hoping to crack down on corporate conglomerates whose size allows them to engage in tactics including price gouging.

To help families, the president also plans to urge Congress to raise the national minimum wage to $15 an hour from $7.25, where it has remained since July 2009. He is expected to renew calls for a paid family and medical leave program for millions of Americans who do not have it. He plans to call for increasing Pell Grants for low-income students attending college, while urging lawmakers to revive a program that provided monthly payments to families with young children.

Many of the ideas date back to the earliest days of Biden’s presidency, and some have faced intense opposition from members of his own party. In the Senate, where Democrats need every member to advance their spending agenda, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) blocked lawmakers in the final hours of 2021 from advancing a roughly $2 trillion economic package that included prescription drug reforms, paid leave benefits, child tax credit payments and other aid.

Republicans similarly have rejected many of Biden’s economic plans, an opposition that some top GOP lawmakers affirmed in the hours before the president spoke.

“When it comes to the economy, we have a state of the union in crisis,” said Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Tex.), the top lawmaker on the tax-focused House Ways and Means Committee, blaming the president for seeking spending increases that have worsened inflation.

But Democrats on Tuesday cast the speech as an important inflection point, a time for Biden to champion recent, significant successes while rekindling the debate around his stalled policy agenda.

“The road has not been easy and certainly the work is not yet done. The pain of inflation is being felt around the world, thanks, largely, to the disruptions of the pandemic,” said Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) in a speech earlier in the day. “These problems must be handled, and Democrats and the Biden administration continue to work on them like a laser.”