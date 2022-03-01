Unit B, which sits on top of Unit A, has three bedrooms and four bathrooms in a two-level layout that includes a roof deck. The upscale finishes include hardwood floors and quartz countertops. In addition to being spacious, both units “get a lot of light and have meaningful outdoor space,” listing agent Lindsay Reishman said. “The interiors are modern, but still warm and inviting.”

The building’s location makes it even more desirable, Reishman said. “Shaw is one of the city’s hippest neighborhoods … known for its cool local shops, foodie restaurants, concert halls and historical landmarks,” Reishman said. He said neighborhood hot spots include Convivial and Zeppelin for dining, the Dacha Beer Garden and Compass Coffee.

Bringing new housing to market remains a challenge for developers still dealing with pandemic-related supply chain disruptions. “We have had to shift most of the ordering earlier to ensure things are available when we need them,” said Ben Dorrier, a partner in District Quarters. “Even with this strategy, we sometimes have to find alternative selections to keep the project moving.”

Dorrier said he believes that Shaw has not finished changing. “There has been a lot of development in Shaw over the past decade, with the [Walter E. Washington] Convention Center, Blagden Alley and Howard Theatre, but there’s still certainly opportunity,” he said. “I’m sure we’ll continue to see further development over the next decade as well.”

D.C. has made efforts to slow the displacement of longtime residents by development, including an “inclusionary zoning” program that requires developers of projects with 10 or more new units to set aside “affordable” units for households that earn less than an area median income and satisfy other conditions.

The building at 512 Sixth St. is too small to fall under inclusionary zoning requirements. “This project, and most of our projects, are small enough where D.C. doesn’t require us to provide inclusionary zoning, so it’s not usually a big challenge for us,” Dorrier said. “There are times when we’re looking at projects, and it can present a challenge. But we also understand the need for more affordable housing.”

Schools: Seaton Elementary, Cardoza Education Campus (middle and high)

Transit: Metro’s Shaw-Howard U station is less than half a mile north of the building. The Mount Vernon Square-Seventh Street-Convention Center station is less than half a mile south. Both stations are on the Yellow and Green lines. The 63 and 64 bus routes serve 11th Street; the 70 and 79 serve Georgia Avenue; the 90 and 92 serve Florida Avenue and U Street.

Nearby: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Logan Circle, U Street, Watha T. Daniel Library, Cardoza Playground, Howard University.

512 Sixth Street NW, Unit B

1512 Sixth St. NW, Washington. The building has two condo units. One has been sold. The other is listed at $1,795,000.

Builder: District Quarters

Features: The unit has quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, stained hickory kitchen base cabinets, Thermador appliances, stained chestnut vanity in the bathrooms and oak flooring.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 / 4

Square footage: 2,320

Homeowners association fee: $416.53 per month

View model: Agents can be scheduled online.