After staging a fragile comeback to start the week, the Dow Jones industrial average was trading down about 100 points, or 0.3 percent shortly after the opening bell. The broader S&P 500 index and tech-heavy Nasdaq were both barely negative.
European indexes were broadly negative in mid-day trading, with Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC40 both shedding 2.5 percent. The benchmark Stoxx 600 index slid 1.5 percent.
Although markets normally look past geopolitical tensions, Russia’s mounting aggression toward Ukraine and the avalanche of financial consequences Russia is now facing have been in key focus for investors. Stocks have been moving in lockstep with headlines due to Russia’s role as a major global oil producer: disruptions to energy markets and other commodities will exacerbate inflation that is already at a four decade high.
Paradoxically, the inflationary fears have also driven short-term rallies as investors hope that “current global events will cause the Fed to pull back on its recent hawkish shift, driving increasing cash flows back into stocks,” Ivan Feinseth, chief investment officer at Tigress Financial Partners, said Tuesday in comments emailed to The Post.
Oil prices exploded past $100 a barrel Tuesday as investors anticipated disruptions to energy markets, which could quickly ripple through the global economy.
Meanwhile, Russia’s struggling economy came under even greater pressure government sanctions and corporate action, with shipping giant Maersk freezing bookings of cargo in and out of the country and Visa and Mastercard blocking its financial institutions. Russians can now only access the ailing ruble, which Russia’s central bank tried to prop up by raising its key interest rate to 20 percent.
On Monday, the U.S. government and its European allies introduced sweeping penalties that banned all people in the U.S. and the European Union from trading with Russia’s central bank. The sanctions also apply to Russia’s Finance Ministry and its sovereign wealth fund. In recent days, officials had also moved to bar several major Russian banks from SWIFT (a global monetary transfer service), crack down on Russian oligarchs and prevent Russia’s central bank from bailing out the domestic economy.
Giants such as Shell, BP and General Motors have announced plans to suspend or end their dealings with Russia in wake of the sanctions. Britain added to a long list of economic punishments it had already adopted by banning Russian-owned ships from docking in U.K. ports, and even Switzerland suspended its centuries-old policy of neutrality and isolation to say it would join the European Union in closing its airspace to Russian flights and imposing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and other officials.
Russian markets were closed for the second straight day Tuesday as Russia tried to keep money from flooding out of its economy, which was already showing signs of severe distress before the new measures were implemented. Russians flocked to ATMs in a desperate bid to withdraw cash as the ruble weakened. Last week, as the incursion into Ukraine unfolded, Moscow’s MOEX index endured one of the steepest equity crashes in its stock market history.
Putin has promised a tough response to sanctions, which he called “illegitimate.” Putin put Russia’s nuclear force on higher alert, a move quickly condemned by the U.S. and NATO. U.S. businesses have been warned to prepare for possible cyberattacks, and President Biden has acknowledged the crisis could lead to higher gasoline prices but said that limiting pain Americans feel at the pump is “critical.”
Consumer-facing costs are already piling up in the wake of Russia’s move Monday to ban air carriers from 36 countries, including European nations and Canada, from its massive, highly trafficked airspace after the European Union took similar action against Russian airlines. This will force major airlines to take longer, more circuitous routes to Asia and the Middle East, likely increasing the cost of ticket prices and jet fuel for travelers.