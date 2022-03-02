European indexes, which have sold off sharply as firms felt the weight of sanctions, staged a cautious rebound Tuesday and were higher across the board in mid-day trading. Europe is heavily reliant on Russia for oil and gas, as well as other critical commodities.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

After dropping sharply Tuesday, the Dow had gained nearly 0.7 percent shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq both gained about 0.5 percent.

“Markets are busily dialing back their expectations for how far and fast it will take headline borrowing costs in America this year,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said Wednesday in comments emailed to The Washington Post. “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, its impact on global energy prices, potential to fuel inflation and possible hit to economic growth as economic sanctions take effect is clearly prompting a shift in investors’ expectations.”

But in prepared remarks for the House Financial Services Committee, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said it would still be reasonable to raise rates in March, citing “inflation well above 2 percent and a strong labor market." Investors will be looking toward Powell’s testimony later today for more clues about the central bank’s policy path going forward.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Market sentiments had been improving before the invasion, as investors rejoiced in steady corporate earnings and employment reports as evidence that the omicron variant had weighed less on the economic recovery than many had feared.

As March trading gets underway, stocks are likely to see a continuation of the volatility that has dominated in 2022, analysts say. Companies were already being vexed by labor shortages, a deeply distressed global supply chain, soaring inflation and the pandemic’s continued threats prior to the crisis in Ukraine.

Earlier this week the U.S. government and its European allies introduced massive penalties that banned all people in the United States and the European Union from trading with Russia’s central bank. The sanctions also apply to Russia’s Finance Ministry and its sovereign wealth fund. In recent days, officials had also moved to bar several major Russian banks from SWIFT (a global monetary transfer service), crack down on Russian oligarchs and prevent Russia’s central bank from bailing out the domestic economy. The U.S. joined Europe and Canada Tuesday in closing its airspace to Russia — a move Russia has reciprocated, which will likely jack up travel costs.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Oil prices continued their explosive ride, booming more than 8 percent in premarket trading in the wake of news that the International Energy Agency was releasing 60 million barrels of oil reserves to relieve some market pressure. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, was trading around $113 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. oil benchmark, was trading around $111 per barrel. Both have been pushed past seven-year highs amid the fears of disruption.

So far, government sanctions have not targeted Russia’s energy sector in a meaningful way. Sanctions on Russian oil would slash the global supply (which was already facing inventory problems before the conflict) and cause further price spikes, according to Anthony Denier, CEO of trading platform Webull.

“This could be the catalyst for a global economic slowdown. And it’s not just oil," Denier said Wednesday in comments emailed to The Post. "Russia and Ukraine together produce percent of the world’s wheat. If international shipments are shut off, we can expect supply shortages and surging food prices. This will hurt consumers in Europe and around the world, even possibly in the U.S.”